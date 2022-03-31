Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $1.12 Million in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.42% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 442.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,647,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

VLU opened at $156.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.