Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,405.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,414.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,482.84. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

