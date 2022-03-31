Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

