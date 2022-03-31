Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 4,895 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

