Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $1.30 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.29% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 107.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tidewater stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

