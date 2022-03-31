Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $708,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $165.24 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

