Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $215.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average of $219.40.

