Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

