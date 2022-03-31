Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

LYG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 239,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 263,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

