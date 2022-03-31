Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.