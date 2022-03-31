Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0229 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of LZRFY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.