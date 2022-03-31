L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCCTF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. L’Occitane International has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

