L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LCCTF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. L’Occitane International has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.
About L'Occitane International
