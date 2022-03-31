Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Down 1.7%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.59. 32,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 50,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$83.37 million and a P/E ratio of -21.07.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold Company Profile (TSE:LN)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.