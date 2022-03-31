Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Down 1.7%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.59. 32,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 50,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$83.37 million and a P/E ratio of -21.07.
Loncor Gold Company Profile (TSE:LN)
Further Reading
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.