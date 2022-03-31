Loop Capital Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.54.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.69. 9,445,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,093. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 25.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pinterest by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

