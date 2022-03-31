Lossless (LSS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Lossless has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $21.24 million and $1.23 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.55 or 0.07215895 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.15 or 1.00147313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047530 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

