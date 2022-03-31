Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $47.17, but opened at $54.17. Lovesac shares last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 63,633 shares traded.

The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Get Lovesac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $826.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.