Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.64.
LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of LOW stock traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.49. 7,090,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,048. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.
Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
