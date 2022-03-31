Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Gordon Haskett

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Gordon Haskett from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.43.

NYSE:LOW traded down $10.08 on Monday, reaching $209.49. 7,090,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,048. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.76.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

