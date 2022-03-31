Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $428.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $428.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.28.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.15.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

