M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of MHO opened at $46.04 on Thursday. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in M/I Homes by 84.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 526.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in M/I Homes by 543.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
