Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.31. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 49,767 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.