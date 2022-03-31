Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 6,212 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $157,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE M opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $9,459,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 496.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

