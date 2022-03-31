Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68.

On Friday, February 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00.

Datadog stock opened at $149.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.76. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,137.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

