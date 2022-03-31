Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in March

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)
