Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in March

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

