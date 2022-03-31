Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 348.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGLLF remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Thursday. Magellan Financial Group has a 52-week low of 10.95 and a 52-week high of 28.72.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGLLF. Macquarie cut Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. engages in the provision of funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Funds Management, Principal Investments, and Corporate. The Funds Management segment consists of the activities undertaken by Magellan Asset Management Limited, Airlie Funds Management Property Limited, MFG Services LLC, and Frontier North America Holdings, Inc and its controlled entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.