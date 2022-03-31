Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

