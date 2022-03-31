Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 65,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

