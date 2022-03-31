Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Stock Price Down 0%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 115.53 and last traded at 115.53. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at 115.53.
About Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mainstreet Equity (MEQYF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.