MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMYT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,111. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.12 and a beta of 1.32. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

