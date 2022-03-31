Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

