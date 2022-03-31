Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after acquiring an additional 220,429 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.38 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

