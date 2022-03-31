Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 4,646 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

