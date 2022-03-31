Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $5,470,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.