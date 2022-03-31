Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Bunge by 924.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Bunge by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.