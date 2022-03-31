Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.83.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $180.32 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $180.26 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average is $211.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

