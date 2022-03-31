Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after buying an additional 1,087,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.83 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

