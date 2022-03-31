Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.38 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

