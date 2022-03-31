Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

