Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.81) to GBX 4,850 ($63.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $80.50 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

