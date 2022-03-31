Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,479 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.06. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.51 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.19.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

