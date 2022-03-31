Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,731 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 28,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 46,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

BR opened at $155.84 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

