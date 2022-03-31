Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 5,687 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

