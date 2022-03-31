Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

NYSE PKG opened at $156.87 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.