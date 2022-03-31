Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 140,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,791,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.