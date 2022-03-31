Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 2,323 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $258.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

