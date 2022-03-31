Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 2,323 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $258.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.
About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
