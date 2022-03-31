MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $346.91 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

