Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,509,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

