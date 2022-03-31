Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $507,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 786.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

