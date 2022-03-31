Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

