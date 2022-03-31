Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
